'I had surgery to lose weight'

Colette Donaghy hopes a dedicated weight loss surgery clinic in Northern Ireland will "de-stigmatise" being overweight.

The 39-year-old struggled with her weight for many years before deciding to have gastric band surgery privately in England in 2008.

The move comes after last year's Health Survey found that 64% of adults here are overweight or obese.

  • 09 May 2019