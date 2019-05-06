'I've taken the decision to remove the whip'

'I've now taken the decision to remove the whip'
UUP councillor Jim Rodgers has had the whip withdrawn over an election leaflet claiming Alliance had a record of "voting with the Provisional IRA's political wing".

It was distributed by Mr Rodgers and running mate Peter Johnston.

Party leader Robin Swann said Mr Rodgers will also face an internal disciplinary panel.

  • 06 May 2019