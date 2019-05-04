Media player
NI council elections: Arlene Foster addresses Bennington victory
Arlene Foster had addressed the DUP's policy on same-sex marriage after their first openly gay candidate Alison Bennington was elected to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.
The DUP leader said that although her party still believes marriage is between a man and a woman, the party "doesn't discriminate against members of the gay community from being members of the party".
04 May 2019
