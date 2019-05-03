SF's Darren Totten first councillor elected

Media player
NI council elections: Sinn Féin's Darren Totten first elected
Sinn Féin's Darren Totten didn't have to wait long to hear a result after he became the first councillor in NI to be elected.
He said he was "tired, relieved and delighted" to retain his seat.
03 May 2019
