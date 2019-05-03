Media player
NI council elections: 'A slur beyond imagination'
Alliance Party leader Naomi Long has hailed her party's strong election performance and says there was a "lot of anger" on the doors over an Ulster Unionist campaign leaflet that said Alliance councillors had a record of "voting with the Provisional IRA's political wing",
03 May 2019
