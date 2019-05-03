Media player
'It is about people on seats'
DUP MP Ian Paisley Jr has addressed the Alliance party's success in Carrick Castle, East Antrim.
He told BBC News NI that despite the party topping the polls in the area the DUP "runs multiple candidates so that we can have more people elected".
He added: "It is about people on seats in the chamber, so Alliance might have one, we will have several".
03 May 2019
