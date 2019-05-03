BBC reporter confronts group over Lyra McKee
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

BBC reporter confronts ‘Saoradh’ members over Lyra McKee death

Police say the group known as ‘Saoradh’ are the political voice of the New IRA.

They’ve been the focus of a backlash in Northern Ireland following Lyra McKee’s death.

They say they played no role in her death.

The BBC's Emma Vardy tried to ask questions of Thomas Ashe Mellon, a prominent member of the group.

  • 03 May 2019
Go to next video: 'People of Derry do not support this'