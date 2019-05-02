Bombardier to sell Belfast operations
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bombardier to sell Belfast operations

The aerospace firm, Bombardier, is putting its Belfast operation up for sale as part of a reorganisation of the business.

The company, which also has factories in Morocco, is selling its entire aerostructures operation.

The Canadian aircraft manufacturer employs about 3,600 people across several locations in Northern Ireland.

The company said it would be working closely with employees and unions, through any future transition period.

  • 02 May 2019