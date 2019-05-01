'This could have been prevented'

Media player
'Opportunities missed' in killer Callin Wilson's care
A lawyer for Callin Wilson, who has a severe mental disorder, said opportunities were missed in terms of his care before he killed a Syrian man in Belfast.
Hazem Ahmed Ghreir was stabbed through the heart after he tried to stop Wilson from stealing a bike in 2017.
He was sentenced to nine years in jail in March, and the judge questioned how he could have "slipped through the net".
01 May 2019
