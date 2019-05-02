The 100-year-olds in love after 76 years
Nellie Graham is celebrating her 100th birthday on Thursday, and she's in good company.

Her husband Joseph marked the same milestone last August.

The County Antrim pair, who still live independently at their Randalstown bungalow, are thought to be Northern Ireland's oldest married couples.

  • 02 May 2019