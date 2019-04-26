Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
HMS Caroline nominated for 2019 Art Fund Museum of Year
The World War One warship HMS Caroline has been shortlisted for the 2019 Art Fund Museum of the Year award.
The Belfast-based vessel will compete against four other UK museums for the prestigious prize, worth £100,000.
HMS Caroline is the Royal Navy's sole surviving ship from the 1916 Battle of Jutland, the biggest sea battle of the conflict.
The warship opened to the public as a museum on the centenary of the battle.
-
26 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-48068212/hms-caroline-nominated-for-2019-art-fund-museum-of-yearRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window