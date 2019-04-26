Media player
Cash machine thefts: Scene after Ballymena incident
Two cash machines stolen in an overnight raid have been recovered by police.
The theft happened on the Larne Link Road in Ballymena, with thieves ripping the two machines from a Tesco.
Police received a report of the incident at about 03:00 BST, after a pick-up type vehicle loaded with the cash machines was spotted fleeing.
Including the incidents on Friday, 12 cash machines have been stolen in 10 incidents in Northern Ireland in 2019.
26 Apr 2019
