London Marathon accused of discrimination
London Marathon say no to disabled participant

Aaron Kerr, 21, has a series of complex needs including cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and a chromosome disorder which means he uses a wheelchair.

Despite his disabilities, he has completed 35 marathons along with his parents.

The Kerr family would like to compete in the London Marathon but were told it would be against the rules.

  • 26 Apr 2019
