The funeral of Lyra McKee is held in Belfast
Video

Lyra McKee: Mourners unite for funeral

Family, friends and political leaders gathered to mourn Lyra McKee.

The 29-year-old journalist was killed in Londonderry on Thursday night.

A priest challenged politicians to show unity in the wake of Ms McKee's death.

Her sister said everyone had the power to create "the kind of society Lyra envisioned".

  • 24 Apr 2019