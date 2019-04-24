Priest challenges politicians at funeral

Video

Fr Martin Magill, a priest and friend of Lyra McKee, spoke to politicians gathered at the funeral.

“I commend our political leaders for standing together in Creggan on Good Friday," he said.

"I am however left with a question: Why in God's name does it take the death of a 29-year-old woman with her whole life in front of her to get us to this point?”

The congregation rose to their feet in an spontaneous ovation.

Northern Ireland has been without devolved government since January 2017.