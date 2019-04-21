Media player
Over 50 firefighters battle Mournes blaze
More than 50 firefighters are battling to bring a blaze under control on the Mourne Mountains in County Down.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service received a report that a fire had broken out in Donard Forest at 20:30 BST on Sunday.
The fire front is currently a mile long, and the effort to bring it under control is expected to last until Monday morning.
21 Apr 2019
