Over 50 firefighters battle Mourne blaze
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Over 50 firefighters battle Mournes blaze

More than 50 firefighters are battling to bring a blaze under control on the Mourne Mountains in County Down.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service received a report that a fire had broken out in Donard Forest at 20:30 BST on Sunday.

The fire front is currently a mile long, and the effort to bring it under control is expected to last until Monday morning.

  • 21 Apr 2019