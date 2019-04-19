Cash machines stolen in County Antrim

Media player
Cash machines stolen at Crumlin shop
Two cash machines have been stolen at a Tesco shop in Crumlin, County Antrim.
They were ripped from the wall by a digger at the premises on Main Street and placed into a pick-up truck.
The digger was set alight before at least three men made off.
Footage courtesy of Jordan Mayes.
19 Apr 2019
