Journalist shot dead in Londonderry
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Journalist shot dead in Londonderry

A journalist has been shot dead during violence in Londonderry that police are treating as a "terrorist incident".

Dissident republicans are being blamed for killing 29-year-old Lyra McKee during rioting, after police searches in the Creggan area on Thursday night.

Lyra's partner, Sara Canning, says she has been left without the "love of my life".

  • 19 Apr 2019