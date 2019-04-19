Media player
'I have lost the love of my life'
A journalist who was shot dead during rioting in Northern Ireland had her dreams "snuffed out by a single, barbaric act", her partner has said.
Lyra McKee, 29, was killed in Londonderry on Thursday night.
At a vigil in the city, Sara Canning said she had been left without "the woman I was planning to grow old with".
19 Apr 2019
