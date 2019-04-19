CCTV released following Lyra McKee murder

Media player
Lyra McKee: Police release CCTV footage
Police have released CCTV showing the man suspected of firing the shots that killed Lyra McKee.
The journalist, 29, can be seen at the beginning of the footage, standing by a police van as she took pictures.
The suspected gunman is then seen. PSNI is urging people to come forward with information about what happened on Thursday night.
This video has no sound.
-
19 Apr 2019
