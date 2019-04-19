Journalist murder a horrendous act, says PSNI
Video

Journalist murder in Londonderry 'a horrendous act'

The murder of a journalist in Londonderry was "a horrendous act", the PSNI's Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton has said.

Lyra McKee, 29, was shot during rioting after police searches in the city's Creggan area on Thursday night.

Mr Hamilton said the murder is being treated as "a terrorist incident".

  • 19 Apr 2019