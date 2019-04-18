'Border searches then, phone pings today'
Irish border after Brexit 'must not return to past'

On a tour of the Irish border alongside fellow Democrat Nancy Pelosi, Congressman Richard Neal expressed concern about the impact of Brexit on the legacy of the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Neal recalled a previous trip to the border when the bus he was travelling on was searched by the Army.

He said the United States was a "guarantor" of the Good Friday Agreement.

