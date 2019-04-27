An original Belfast drag queen
Tina Leggs Tantrum, the drag queen of the Falls Road

Tina Leggs Tantrum is a drag queen hailing from west Belfast.

Tina has been performing on the Belfast drag scene for almost 25 years, even during the Troubles.

During the political tension of the 90s in Northern Ireland, Tina explains that performing as a drag queen and as an openly gay man was "like taking your life in your hands".

Video journalist: Hannah Gay

