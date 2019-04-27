Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tina Leggs Tantrum, the drag queen of the Falls Road
Tina Leggs Tantrum is a drag queen hailing from west Belfast.
Tina has been performing on the Belfast drag scene for almost 25 years, even during the Troubles.
During the political tension of the 90s in Northern Ireland, Tina explains that performing as a drag queen and as an openly gay man was "like taking your life in your hands".
Video journalist: Hannah Gay
-
27 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-47973847/tina-leggs-tantrum-the-drag-queen-of-the-falls-roadRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window