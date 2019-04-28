'We boiled our cans over the fire'

Video

Meet Isabel Woods (90) née Clements.

Isabel bought her first bike from a shop on Belfast's York Street, aged 18.

In the 1950s, she clocked up eight cycling records, including between Enniskillen and Belfast, Londonderry and Dublin, and, perhaps her most famous, the End to End from Mizen Head in County Cork to Fairhead in County Antrim, in 1955.

She completed that in 23 hours and two minutes - a record which held for 52 years until Zimbabwean-born Rose Leith set a new record in 2007.

