The therapy dog making friends at school
Echo the assistance dog is the newest and most popular member of staff at St Gerard's School and Support Services in Belfast.
He is on hand five days a week to help pupils with their social and emotional learning needs, as well as their cognitive development.
16 Apr 2019
