'A home away from home'

The cafe where NI newcomers feel at home
Moving to a new city and making friends can be hard.
One church in east Belfast runs a cafe in the Titanic Quarter for newcomers to Belfast to make connections.
The Globe International Cafe is open on Monday evenings.
Video Journalist: Amy Stewart
13 Apr 2019
