Brexit, the European Union and Hockey

We hear daily doses of what politicians and punters from all over the UK and Ireland think about Brexit. But what do young people from European countries think of the current situation?

For the eighth year in a row, all-Ireland indoor champions Newtownards Ladies Hockey Club set off to the national European indoor tournament to represent Ireland against teams from all over Europe.

The Ards Oranges came fifth in the Euro Hockey Club Challenge against teams from Slovakia, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Wales, Portugal, Turkey, and the winner and tournament host, Doaui Hockey Club from France.

BBC News NI asked the players what they think of Britain's decision to leave the EU and whether or not it will have an impact on their futures and the future of hockey.

Video journalist: Faye Kidd