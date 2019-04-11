Foster says EU talks 'painful to watch'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Arlene Foster says Brexit talks are 'painful to watch'
The DUP leader Arlene Foster has said taking part in another EU election is a "retrograde" step for the UK after it sought a further delay to Brexit.
However, she added her party is ready to fight the election.
-
11 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-47894343/arlene-foster-says-brexit-talks-are-painful-to-watchRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window