Foster says EU talks 'painful to watch'
Arlene Foster says Brexit talks are 'painful to watch'

The DUP leader Arlene Foster has said taking part in another EU election is a "retrograde" step for the UK after it sought a further delay to Brexit.

However, she added her party is ready to fight the election.

  • 11 Apr 2019