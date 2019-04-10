'Real merit in customs union'

Video

The proposal for the UK to stay in a customs union with the EU after Brexit has "real merit", the Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) has said.

Leo Varadkar was speaking in Brussels ahead of a crucial EU summit.

Leaders are due to discuss the UK's request for another extension, to avoid a no-deal Brexit on Friday.

Mr Varadkar said Theresa May needed to show that there was a "plan for the extension to have a purpose".