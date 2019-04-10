Media player
'Real merit in customs union'
The proposal for the UK to stay in a customs union with the EU after Brexit has "real merit", the Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) has said.
Leo Varadkar was speaking in Brussels ahead of a crucial EU summit.
Leaders are due to discuss the UK's request for another extension, to avoid a no-deal Brexit on Friday.
Mr Varadkar said Theresa May needed to show that there was a "plan for the extension to have a purpose".
