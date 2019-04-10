Media player
'I'd have to know where the toilet was'
More young people in Northern Ireland are being diagnosed with Crohn's disease and colitis, a consultant in Belfast has said.
The two conditions are known collectively as inflammatory bowel disease and cause ulceration and inflammation of the bowel.
The condition can be painful and debilitating.
Sean Tait has been living with the condition since he was a child.
Video by Jake Williamson
10 Apr 2019
