Zimmer frames 'pimped' by nursery kids
Nursery school children have been 'pimping' zimmer frames for older people in County Antrim.
The art project is part of the Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership and involves decorating zimmer frames, walking sticks and tables.
The children, from Inkpots Nursery in Larne, and the older people, from Gillaroo Nursing Home, worked together to design and complete the works of art.
It is hoped the more eye-catching frames will be easier to identify and encourage nursing home residents to use them more often, reducing falls.
06 Apr 2019
