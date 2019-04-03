Video

The mother of teenage jogger who was knocked down and killed has spoken of her pain after the driver's sentence was reduced.

Nathan Finn, 20, of Keady Road, Armagh, was jailed for nine years for causing the death by dangerous driving of Lesley-Ann McCarragher, 19, in 2016.

In the Court of Appeal on Wednesday, Finn's sentence was reduced by one year to eight.

In a statement released afterwards, Ms McCarragher's mother Liz said the "pain in our hearts is as raw as the day she died".

She added: "We are devastated by this decision, Now the opportunity to send out a clear message that this type of criminality is not acceptable is lost".

"Our hearts have been broken again".