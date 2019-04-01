ATM thieves 'hurting most vulnerable'

Video

Glyn Roberts of Retail NI said thieves who rip out cash machines are hurting the most vulnerable people in society.

It follows the eighth theft of a cash machine this year.

A digger, which had been stolen from a nearby site, was used in the raid at the Nisa shop on Brook Street in Ahoghill.

Mr Roberts said if thieves kept stealing the machines then shop owners in rural areas would no longer want to provide the service.