'That's how strongly I feel about the union'
Nigel Dodds 'would rather stay in the EU than risk union'

The DUP deputy leader has said he would "rather stay in the EU and remain rather than risk Northern Ireland's position" in the union.

Nigel Dodds told BBC Newsnight his position showed how strongly he felt about the union.

It comes after Theresa May saw her Brexit deal defeated in the House of Commons by 344 votes to 86.

  • 29 Mar 2019