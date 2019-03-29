'My mind froze, I felt as cold as ice'
Poet with dementia recalls pain of daughter's birth

Alice Kelly has dementia, but here the 86-year-old recites, word for word, a moving poem she wrote about her experience as a young mother who had just learned her beloved baby daughter has Down's Syndrome.

Her emotive verses explain how pain turned to joy over time as she realised that she had been given "a special job to do".

