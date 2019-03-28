'Belfast a fantastic home for Line Of Duty'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Line Of Duty: Belfast 'fantastic home' for crime drama
Belfast has been a "fantastic home" for the hit BBC crime drama Line Of Duty, says writer Jed Mercurio.
The show is filmed in the city and stars Northern Ireland actor Adrian Dunbar.
Series five begins on BBC One at 21:00 BST on Sunday.
Read more: New Line Of Duty series 'is scariest yet'
-
28 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-47735353/line-of-duty-belfast-fantastic-home-for-crime-dramaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window