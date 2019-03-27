PM's Brexit deal 'would damage the union'
The DUP has confirmed it will not back Theresa May's Brexit deal despite the prime minister's promise to step down if MPs supported it.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said that the party "cannot sign up to something that would damage the union".

  • 27 Mar 2019