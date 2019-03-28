Media player
'I couldn't function without alcohol'
Nuala McCormick, 35, started drinking when she was a teenager.
"I was very painfully shy growing up and therefore alcohol to me was the answer to that, I thought I needed drink to fit in," she said.
"I was like Jekyll and Hyde. I was a quiet person without alcohol but as soon as it hit my system I became aggressive and a nasty person to be around."
By the time Nuala was working as a musician in her 20s she was drinking every day.
