Video

A group of young people got their skates on for a special ice hockey match against the Belfast Giants.

They were graduates from the Odyssey Ice Academy which gives young people who have had experience of care the opportunity to learn important life skills and experiences.

To celebrate the end of the 24-week-long scheme, they tested their skills against the professionals.

Kathryn Hill of the Department for Communities said that the young people did not often take part in courses of this type: "What we want to do is encourage them to participate more in community life."

Video Journalists: Jake Williamson & Jordan Kenny.