Sectarian song video condemned

The Irish Football Association (IFA) has condemned a video of people - some wearing NI football shirts - singing a sectarian song.

The 20-second video, circulating on social media, shows people singing "we hate Catholics" to the chorus of Tiffany's "I Think We're Alone Now".

It is believed to have been taken in a bar in Belfast on Sunday.

The IFA said it will work to ensure those involved are stopped from getting tickets for NI matches.

BBC News NI has blurred the face of one individual in the footage who may be under age, while some others, who are not believed to be singling the sectarian lyrics, have also had their faces blurred.

