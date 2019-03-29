Cribby or kerby? What do you say?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cribby or kerby: The game that's dividing Northern Ireland

Cribby, kerby, kerbsie - whatever you called it, you probably remember the rules from your childhood.

Well, it's being brought back, by Féile an Phobail, the West Belfast Festival.

It is introducing a cribby competition to this year's line-up.

Some staff from BBC News NI put their skills to the test. How did they fare?

  • 29 Mar 2019