'There will be trophies'

Meet Northern Ireland's first amputee football club

Belfast Amputee Football Club is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.

It is encouraging amputees of all ages and abilities to take up football and get involved in sport.

Video journalist: Jordan Kenny

  • 25 Mar 2019
