Funerals take place for disco crush victims

Cookstown disco deaths: Teenage victims' funerals take place
Funeral services have taken place for the three teenagers killed in a queue crush outside a disco in County Tyrone.
Morgan Barnard and Lauren Bullock, both 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie died after the incident at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on St Patrick's Day.
Mourners turned out in big numbers to the three services on Friday.
22 Mar 2019
