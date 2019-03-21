Video

The DUP's Brexit spokesman, Sammy Wilson, says his party will not be "threatened" into voting for the government's deal.

On Wednesday, Theresa May blamed MPs for the failure to ratify an agreement in order for the UK to leave the EU on 29 March.

Sammy Wilson said he believed the PM was trying to threaten Parliament.

The East Antrim MP also said his party had not asked for cash as part of negotiations.