Police have refused to apologise for the arrest and subsequent de-arrest of hotel owner Michael McElhatton over a suspected drug offence.

The 52-year-old was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the deaths of three teenagers and has since been released on police bail.

On Wednesday, he was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

But after forensic testing of the substance, he was de-arrested.

"I'm not going to apologise, but I will explain," Det Ch Insp Raymond Murray told a press conference.

