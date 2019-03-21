Media player
Jim Donegan: Suspected killer 'stood among children'
The latest CCTV images of the alleged killer of west Belfast man Jim Donegan were broadcast on the BBC's Crimewatch programme on Thursday.
Mr Donegan was shot dead as he waited to collect his teenage son on the Glen Road on 4 December.
The images show the suspected killer waiting outside St Mary's Grammar school on 29 November.
Det Ch Insp Pete Montgomery spoke about the footage.
