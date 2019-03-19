Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'More could have died' in Cookstown crush
Police investigating the deaths of three teenagers at a St Patrick's Day party crush have said more people could have been killed.
Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie, died after the incident outside the Greenvale Hotel, Cookstown, on Sunday.
CCTV showed as many as 400 people outside the hotel, the PSNI said.
-
19 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-47629799/cookstown-hotel-deaths-more-could-have-diedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window