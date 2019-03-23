How to reduce your fashion footprint

Media player
Fast fashion: Tips for a guilt-free wardrobe
Some people in the fashion industry are taking steps to reduce the environmental effect of our clothing.
But what can you do to help?
Other than buying less, there are some easy ways you can use your own wardrobe to help reduce your fashion footprint.
Students from Ulster University share their top tips.
23 Mar 2019
