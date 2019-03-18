Media player
Disco teens saw resuscitation bids
Three teenagers have died after reports of a crush at a St Patrick's Day party at a hotel in Cookstown, County Tyrone.
A 17-year-old girl and two boys aged 16 and 17 lost their lives after an incident outside the Greenvale Hotel on Sunday night.
Nigel Ruddell, Medical Director at NI Ambulance described the scene at Greenvale Hotel "very upsetting". He said the large crowd of young people "witnessed resuscitation attempts".
18 Mar 2019
