Globe goes green for St Patrick's

More than 400 landmarks in more than 50 countries are turning green as part of a Tourism Ireland annual St Patrick's Day initiative.
The feast of the Irish saint on 17 March is being celebrated from Australia to Dubai to the United States.
17 Mar 2019
